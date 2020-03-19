Carnival cruise ships could be used as floating hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic

Select cruise shops could become floating hospitals to provide relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Corporation announced Thursday.

According to a release obtained by WKMG, the ships would be used as temporary healthcare facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients.

“With the continued spread of COVID-19 expected to exert added pressure on land-based healthcare facilities, including a possible shortage of hospital beds, Carnival Corporation and its brands are calling on governments and health authorities to consider using cruise ships as temporary healthcare facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients, freeing up additional space and expanding capacity in land-based hospitals to treat cases of COVID-19,” a news release said.

In a briefing on Thursday, President Trump said it would increase places to stay.

“It was a very generous offer," Trump said. "And, uh, he said that, uh, he has, uh, some ships that would be ideally suited for what we’re doing. And certainly they have a lot of rooms that big and they have a lot of rooms, so we appreciate it from Carnival.”

