CDC encourages those who are well to donate blood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people who are well to donate blood if they are able to amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Saturday, the CDC encouraged blood donors to schedule an appointment to donate, saying there’s an urgent need for blood.

The CDC said blood centers are following safety measures, including spacing donor chairs 6 feet apart and following environmental cleaning practices.

Blood donors who are well: schedule appointment to donate today. Urgent need for donated blood! US #blood centers are following safety measures for #COVID19, incl. social distancing for donors and staff and adhering to environmental cleaning practices. See https://t.co/XaBrGMhDR6 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 21, 2020

The CDC’s tweet comes after the U.S. surgeon general on Thursday urged healthy Americans, especially younger ones, to donate blood as supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are eligible to donate blood and you want to help, you can visit OneBlood’s website, LifeSouth’s website, the American Red Cross website or various plasma centers in Jacksonville.