Walmart places new limits on number of shoppers allowed inside

Walmart will begin imposing new limits on the number of customers allowed inside its stores at a time, the retail giant announced on Friday.

Starting on Saturday, Walmart locations will allow no more than five customers inside for every 1,000 square feet of the building, or approximately one-fifth of the average store’s capacity.

“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” Walmart Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith stated in the announcement.

Here’s how it will work: employees are setting up queues at store entrances. Then they will let people inside based on the new guidelines. Once a store reaches capacity, incoming shoppers will only be allowed to enter when another shopper checks out and leaves.

As part of the effort, the retail chain is making aisles one-way in a number of stores with floor markers and employees in place to direct traffic. There will also be more signs installed in stores reminding shoppers to maintain a safe distance from one another.

To learn more about the changes, visit Walmart’s website.