Complaint website set up to report Florida businesses not following guidelines

Published: May 7, 2020, 7:01 am Updated: May 7, 2020, 7:48 am

Editors note: This story was originally published on clickorlando.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida has entered phase one of reopening and a complaint website has been set up to report Florida businesses not following the guidelines.

The website can be found here and was posted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The site reminds businesses any restaurant or retailer has to follow social distancing guidelines and limit indoor occupancy to no more than 25 percent of the building occupancy.

Gyms, fitness centers, and vacation rentals are not allowed to be open at the time.

The website will ask the person reporting the complaint the type of business, date of the incident, address of the business, and the reason for the complaint.