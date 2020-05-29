DeSantis announces COVID-19 testing sites coming to Home Depot, Publix parking lots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we approach the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane season, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in a Boca Raton Home Depot to talk about the importance of preparing in case a storm threatens Florida in 2020, and he also made an announcement about COVID-19 testing.

According to DeSantis, both The Home Depot and Publix have agreed to help make testing for Floridians more accessible. It wasn’t immediately clear how many Publix and Home Depot locations would have testing sites, but testing began Friday in the parking lot of the Boca Raton Home Depot, where the governor was speaking.

“So if you’re shopping, and you want to get a test, you have the ability, very easy access,” DeSantis said. “You don’t have to leave the parking lot to be able to do it. So we think that that’s important, as Florida continues to recover that it is accessible and as easy as possible for people.”

Friday was the first day of the 2020 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which goes through next Thursday. Certain materials are being sold tax free throughout the holiday, including batteries, generators, radios and other supplies. Click here for a full list.

“We want people to plan, have a plan for their family, prepare and hopefully, we get spared having major storms hit the state of Florida, but as we know, going through this every year, you’ve got to be prepared for the storms to come,” DeSantis said. “Let’s prepare for the worst but hope for the best when it comes for hurricane season.”