Gov. DeSantis signs bill providing $500 million for teacher salaries

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill that will provide $500 million directly to all public school teachers.

The governor said this will take Florida from No. 26 in the nation to No. 5 for average minimum teacher salary.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis offered assurances the money will be there to fund the salary increase and he encouraged young people to become teachers.

“Hopefully, by doing something like this, it’s going to entice some more people who may be young and think about what they want to do to maybe go into teaching,” the governor said at a news conference at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens, where he signed the bill into law. “You’re not going to get rich doing it, just like police officers don’t get rich. Just like other things, you do it because you have a servant’s heart, but it sure makes it easier if you have a good minimum salary and are able to make ends meet.”

Included in the bill, DeSantis said, is another $100 million for more experienced teachers who are already making more than the average minimum.