Cruise ship responds to call for help from Jacksonville-bound boat

Carnival Legend delivers 25 gallons of diesel to catamaran that ran out of fuel

Staff, News4Jax

Carnival Legend delivered 25 gallons of diesel fuel so that the boat could make its way back to Jacksonville. (Carnival Cruise Line)

A Carnival cruise ship came to the rescue of a Jacksonville-bound boat this week, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Legend was off the coast of the Bahamas on Tuesday when its crew responded to a call for help from a catamaran that had run out of fuel.

The cruise ship delivered 25 gallons of diesel to the boat so it could make its way back to Jacksonville.

Carnival Legend assisted the Jacksonville-bound boat off the coast of the Bahamas. (Carnival Cruise Line)

