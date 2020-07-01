Cruise ship responds to call for help from Jacksonville-bound boat
Carnival Legend delivers 25 gallons of diesel to catamaran that ran out of fuel
A Carnival cruise ship came to the rescue of a Jacksonville-bound boat this week, according to Carnival Cruise Line.
Carnival Legend was off the coast of the Bahamas on Tuesday when its crew responded to a call for help from a catamaran that had run out of fuel.
The cruise ship delivered 25 gallons of diesel to the boat so it could make its way back to Jacksonville.
