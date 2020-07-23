Quinnipiac poll: 79% of voters in Florida say face masks should be required

A Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Florida shows there is overwhelming support for requiring face masks in public.

When asked whether people in Florida should be required to wear face masks in public, 79% said yes and 20% said no.

The poll, which was released Thursday, shows a mask requirement is supported by a majority of Florida voters of all ages, both genders and different races, as well as Republicans, Democrats and independent voters.

But when it comes to whether the governor of Florida should issue a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, voters were split -- 49% percent said yes and 48% percent said no.

Reopening schools

With the start of the school year approaching, and school districts in Florida grappling with how to reopen schools safely, 62% of voters said they think it will be unsafe to send students to elementary, middle and high schools in the fall, while 33% said they think it will be safe.

When asked whether they think it will be safe or unsafe to send students to college in the fall, 57% said it will be unsafe and 37% said it will be safe.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has stressed that students need to have the option of face-to-face learning. President Donald Trump has also pressed resuming in-person classes nationwide.

Of DeSantis’ handling of reopening schools, the poll shows 56% of voters disapprove and 37% approve. Of Trump’s handling of reopening schools, the results were similar, with 59% of voters disapproving and 36% approving.

”DeSantis’ commitment to putting students in classrooms in the fall is a non-starter with voters. From elementary school kids to collegians, Floridians are saying ‘forget it,’” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Republican National Convention

When it comes to holding the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville in August, 62% of voters said they think it will be unsafe, compared to 34% who think it will be safe.

But the poll shows differing opinions among Republicans and Democrats.

Among Republicans, 69% said they think it will be safe to hold the GOP convention in Jacksonville, while 26% said they think it will be unsafe. Among Democrats, 89% said they think it will be unsafe to hold the convention in Jacksonville, and 8% said they think it will be safe.

