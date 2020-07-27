Senate GOP’s relief bill expected to include another round of $1,200 stimulus payments

Another round of stimulus checks, changes to federal unemployment benefits and money for schools to open safely are all in a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package that Senate Republicans are expected to introduce Monday afternoon.

It comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida and many families are feeling the uncertainty of the new few months. Starting Aug. 1, landlords can start evicting tenants for lack of pay. The moratorium on evictions at federally-funded properties expired earlier this month. The extra $600 a month from federal unemployment benefits have come to an end.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives proposed and passed a $3 trillion plan that’s meant to alleviate some of that pressure.

CARES 2 Act is the Republican-led Senate’s counteroffer. In it would be:

Another round of $1,200 stimulus payments.

It would come with the same income restriction and requirements as the first stimulus payment.

Families receiving $2,400, plus $500 per child.

Under the proposal, unemployment benefits would drastically change:

Instead of $600 weekly in federal money, beneficiaries would receive $200 in addition to what they get from the state.

Eventually transitioning to a system designed to provide 70% of what a person used to make.

This makes it impossible for anyone to earn more on unemployment than they did working.

As for schools, the plan would include:

$105 billion to help schools reopen.

$70 billion for K-12.

$30 billion for colleges and universities.

$5 billion for governors to decide.

Some other key points in the plan include:

Sen. Marco Rubio is proposing $350 billion to support loans through a new Paycheck Protection Program.

$16 billion for testing.

$26 billion for vaccine research.

An extension of the federal eviction moratorium.

So what is the timeline for this new stimulus package? After Republicans introduce the bill Monday, lawmakers in both the House and Senate will negotiate the terms. The deadline for passing the bill is Aug. 7, when the Senate is set to recess. That gives lawmakers 10 business days to get a deal done.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that if a bill is passed, those one-time checks of $1,200 will be sent out sometime in August.