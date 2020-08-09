Earthquake rattles those from Virginia to Georgia

At 08:07:37 a.m. Sunday morning, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the ground a few miles southeast of Sparta, North Carolina, right along the North Carolina-Virginia border, according to the preliminary survey by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake’s epicenter is in Allegheny County. The earthquake was felt by those in southwest Virginia, Tennessee and as far south as Atlanta, Georgia.

USGS has issued a green alert, meaning there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Earlier Sunday morning, the USGS reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake close by in Sparta, North Carolina.