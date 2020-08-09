Report: President’s aides asked South Dakota’s governor about adding Trump on Mount Rushmore

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A report in the New York Times claims aides for President Donald Trump asked South Dakota’s governor about being added on Mount Rushmore.

According to the article, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem visited the Oval Office in 2018 and the two discussed the sculpture.

During that time, Trump told Noem his dream was to be added to Mount Rushmore.

Trump has mentioned the idea before in a 2017 campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

A White House official noted to the New York Times that Mount Rushmore is a federal monument.