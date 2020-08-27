FDA warns of hand sanitizer packaged in food, drink containers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about alcohol-based hand sanitizers that are being packaged in what appears to be food or drink containers.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that it has discovered some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles.

“I am increasingly concerned about hand sanitizer being packaged to appear to be consumable products, such as baby food or beverages. These products could confuse consumers into accidentally ingesting a potentially deadly product,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.

And it’s not just the packaging that the FDA is warning about. The FDA said it has also found hand sanitizers that contain food flavors, such as chocolate or raspberry.

“It’s dangerous to add scents with food flavors to hand sanitizers, which children could think smells like food, eat and get alcohol poisoning,” Hahn said.

The FDA’s recommendation is to avoid any hand sanitizer that could be mistaken for something else.