Ring recalls video doorbells due to fire hazard

Ring is recalling about 350,000 video doorbells that can overheat when incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards, according to a news release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves second generation smart doorbell cameras with model number 5UM5E5.

The Ring logo is printed on the bottom front of the doorbell and the model and S/N are on a label on the back of the doorbell and the outer packaging. You can check your device’s serial number by clicking here.