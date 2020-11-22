Southeastern Grocers issues voluntary recall of organic basil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers -- the parent company of Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets -- has issued a voluntary recall of SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Fresh Cut Basil.

The company said cyclospora was found on the product, which was sold in all Southeastern Grocers stores.

The affected product is in a 0.5-ounce container, and the corresponding UPC code is 6-07880-20230-4.

If you have this product, you’re advised to throw it out or return it for a refund.

Customers with questions about the recall may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at 844-745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.