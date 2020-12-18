Consumer Reports offers steps to help you manage your diabetes during the pandemic

Keeping safe from COVID-19 is a challenge, but the stakes are even higher for people with diabetes.

Consumer Reports warns that people with diabetes who get COVID-19 are at greater risk of being hospitalized and even of dying. Because of that, effectively managing diabetes is more important than ever.

Hasa Kingo is like 34 million other Americans -- he has diabetes. And when the pandemic hit, he had a hard time managing it because he was unable to see his doctor.

“That was really an uncertain and challenging thing for me because I was so used to the process of going to see my endocrinologist every few weeks and months to manage my diabetes and make sure everything was under control,” Kingo said.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Why Diabetes + COVID-19 Is So Dangerous

Managing diabetes is a struggle for many people. Add a serious virus to the mix, and you could have a recipe for trouble.

“Research has shown that people who contract COVID and have elevated blood glucose levels have worse outcomes, but making even small improvements to blood sugar control can have a big impact on COVID outcomes, so it’s really important that you stay on top of your diabetes management,” said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, with Consumer Reports.

If you’re having trouble managing your diabetes during the pandemic, there are some steps you can take.

First, in order to ensure social distancing, set up regular delivery of medicine and supplies if possible, so you don’t have to go into the pharmacy. Consider doing the same for grocery deliveries so you’ll have fresh, wholesome food on hand.

“Health experts are no longer telling people to avoid medical offices. So be sure to get the medical care you need during the pandemic, especially for complicated chronic diseases like diabetes,” Rabkin Peachman said.

“I see my doctor I guess twice within the last four months or so span, and I think that has been reassuring,” Kingo said.

And although getting to the gym may not be an option in some areas, it’s still important to try and find a way to stay active and safely exercise.

Also, If you are a person with diabetes and you do contract COVID-19, Consumer Reports says it’s vitally important that you stay in touch with your doctor while recovering.