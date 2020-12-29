190,000 ceiling fans recalled because blades could fly off

A Florida company has recalled more than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot because the fans’ blades can detach while in use.

King of Fans, based in Fort Lauderdale, which makes the 54-inch Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fans, announced the recall on Wednesday after receiving 47 reports of blades detaching, according to a statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The fans had been sold at Home Depot stores nationwide.

There have been two reports that a blade that detached hit someone, according to the commission. Four reports said a blade caused property damage.

King of Fans said not all of its Mara ceiling fans are being recalled. The CPSC said the recall applies to the company’s Mara ceiling fans with matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel finishes. The commission instructed consumers who have purchased these items to “immediately stop” using them.

“If consumers observe blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection, consumers should immediately contact King of Fans for a free replacement ceiling fan,” the commission wrote.

King of Fans said the ceiling fan malfunctions were caused by “an isolated manufacturing defect with the assembly of the fan blade’s locking clip to the fan flywheel.”

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.