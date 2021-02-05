St. Johns County Buc-ee’s to open in February

The Buc-ee's logo, as seen on the company's Facebook page.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s been in the works for awhile, and News4Jax learned Thursday that Buc-ee’s in St. Johns County will be open before month’s end.

Specifically, the convenience store is planning to open its doors on Feb. 22, on schedule with its construction plan.

The 104-pump station will be located off I-95 at International Golf Parkway. Construction plans include a 53,254-square-foot building and 392 parking spaces.

Buc-ee’s bought the nearly 14-acre St. Johns County site in November 2017.