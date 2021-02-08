Achoo! Check out these tips to help eliminate allergens in the home

As we round out winter and slowly transition to spring, allergies will make a comeback.

Since we’re spending more time indoors, it’s important to eliminate as many allergens inside as possible.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, an allergist and immunologist, says that keeping the doors and windows closed is key.

“It’s kind of like first and foremost because a lot of people like to open the windows this time of the year and allow the air to breeze through their house. The problem with that is a pollen gets inside the house, and then it stays in there gets into your furniture, your carpet, your bedding, and it’s very, very hard to get rid of,” Dr. Joshi said.

These tasks around your home will also help eliminate pollen inside:

Dust weekly.

Change air filters.

Clean rugs and carpets.

Keep windows closed.

Brush and bathe your pets.

Wash sheets and pillowcases.

Believe it or not, dust mites are one of the largest causes of inside allergies across the country.

“Those are little critters that hide inside of our mattress and our pillows and our box spring,” Joshi said. “The best thing to do is get an allergy approved cover for your mattress, pillows and box spring to prevent them from coming out at night.”

You’ll also want to make sure you wash your sheets, comforter and pillowcases with warm water and detergent.

In Northeast Florida, the most common allergens during the spring tree pollen months is oak.

“Oak trees pollinate during the tree pollen season which is in the spring, so from right around now all the way through Mother’s Day, roughly,” Joshi said.