Ranked: Florida has 2nd fewest coronavirus restrictions

With around 40% of adults in the United States vaccinated and states opening up more, the personal-finance website WalletHub on Tuesday released updated rankings for the states of their coronavirus restrictions.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics, with limits on the size of gatherings, the opening of restaurants and bars, school status and mask requirements all weighted highly.

WalletHub ranked Florida as haveing the second-fewest restrictions, behind only Iowa. Four of other 10 least-restrictive states were in the South and the other five were in the western U.S.

The analysis found the most restrictive state was Vermont, closely followed by the District of Columbia, Delaware, Virginia, Washington, New York and California.

WalletHub’s 10 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions