Driver of day care van where baby died sentenced to house arrest

Darryl Ewing pleads guilty to child neglect resulting in the death of a 4-month-old girl left in a day care transport van.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The man charged with child neglect in the death of a 4-month-old girl who was left in a day car van for five hours in May 2019, pleaded guilty Tuesday. Darryl Ewing was sentenced to three years of hours arrest followed by 18 years of probation.

The baby, found unconscious in a van outside the Westside day care center, could not be revived by firefighters and died at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Jacksonville police said she had been in the van for five hours.

Ewing, who was co-owner of the Westside day car facility, accepted responsibility for the baby’s death from the beginning and said it was a terrible, terrible mistake, the prosecutor told Judge Gilbert Feltel.

“Mr. Ewing just simply forgot. It was a terrible mistake, albeit a culpably negligent one. But Mr. Ewing has stated a great amount of remorse,” Assistant State Attorney Chris Huband said.

Ewing, 58, did not say anything other than when asked by the judge if he understood everything in the plea agreement.

“Yes, I understand,” Ewing said.

In addition to hours arrest and probation, Ewing must serve one weekend in the Duval County jail for seven years on the anniversary of the child’s death.

The family of the victim did not seek jail time for Ewing but has filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming him and the now-closed Ewing’s Love and Hope Preschool. The suit seeks in excess of $75,000 in damages.

Investigators at the time said Ewing had picked up the infant and other children that morning in the day care’s van and no other employees were on the van. According to detectives, the van arrived at the center on Lenox Avenue about 8:25 a.m. that morning. Police said the infant girl was found still in a child safety seat inside the van about 1 p.m, nearly five hours after the vehicle used to pick up children was parked out front.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, further investigation revealed the Ewing was responsible for maintaining a separate driver’s log documenting all children that are placed onto the van, which was separate from the parental log signed by parents. Detectives viewed the driver’s log, which they said showed Darryl Ewing had logged in two of the infant’s siblings, but not the infant.

In addition to house arrest, the judge ordered special conditions for Ewing’s sentence: