Trust Index: President Biden is NOT proposing limits on red meat consumption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Trust Index Team is fact-checking an allegation circulating on TV and social media that accuses President Joe Biden of forcing Americans to reduce their red meat consumption as part of his plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

At least two governors and several TV personalities have repeated the claim that Biden wants to cut 90% of red meat from Americans’ diets by 2030.

After running the claim through the Trust Index, we rate this statement as not true. Biden has not proposed any limit on Americans’ red meat consumption.

Here are the facts:

On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a graphic, alleging that Biden’s climate requirements want to cut 90% of red meat from your diet and limit consumption to 4 pounds per year -- or one hamburger a month. Idaho Gov. Brad Little later quote-tweeted Abbott’s tweet.

Not gonna happen in Texas! pic.twitter.com/zqYS9kH8CU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2021

The allegations also made television headlines over the weekend.

