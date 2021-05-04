Partly Cloudy icon
News

Pandora to stop using mined diamonds

News4Jax staff

File Image
File Image (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Pandora)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pandora, one of the top jewelry companies in the world, announced today that they have decided to stop using mined diamonds in their collection. The company will now focus on using laboratory created diamonds.

Pandora spokesperson said, “We want our products to be more affordable, accessible and sustainable.”

Many companies are heading way in selling lab-created diamonds in order to become more environmentally conscious.

The grading scale for mined diamonds versus lab-created diamonds is identical. Diamonds are graded on a scale based on the 4C’s: cut, clarity, color and carat. Lab-created diamonds will also test as a diamond via a diamond tester. Diamonds created in the lab are made to be more brilliant to the eye.

Pandora is set to release their first lab-created diamond collection in the United Kingdom 2022.

