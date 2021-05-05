Cinco de Mayo: Do you know what the day truly represents?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The well-recognized Mexican holiday is celebrated annually in the United States with plenty of tacos, nachos, and drinks... but what is the real meaning behind the holiday?

Some individuals believe the holiday represents Mexico’s Independence Day, which is false and is actually celebrated on Sept. 16, and others just use it for an excuse to party.

In translation, Cinco is five and Mayo is May in Spanish -- hence May 5.

The holiday is actually an annual celebration to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

Oddly, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated more in the United States than it is in Mexico. In Mexico, it’s not even a federal holiday and most of the celebrations are limited to the state of Puebla.