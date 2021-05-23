Duval County tops 100K COVID-19 cases as Florida passes 10M vaccinated

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville on Sunday surpassed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases as Florida reported more than 10 million people in the state have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Duval County added 89 new coronavirus cases to push the county to 100,050 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Florida Department of Health.

State Department of Health data released Sunday showed that 2,069 new cases were reported statewide, bringing Florida’s total to 2,310,335 cases.

The health department said Sunday that 10,005,987 people in Florida have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 7,965,477 are fully vaccinated.

In Duval County, 360,592 people have been vaccinated, the health department said.