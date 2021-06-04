Fisher-Price recalls ‘Rock N Glide’ soothers after 4 infant deaths

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price announced the recalls of the Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

Four infant deaths have occurred in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. No deaths have occurred in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. The infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs.

“The fatalities were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan and an 11-week old from Colorado,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in its recall announcement.

This recall involves: CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers. This recall also involves the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only.

The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020, for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021, for about $125.

Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

