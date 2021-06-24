Daytona Beach police looking for man who shot officer in the head

Search for suspect accused of shooting police officer in the head.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man hunt is underway for a man police said shot an officer in the head.

The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday near Kingston Avenue.

Several roads are closed in the area as hundreds of officers from multiple Central Florida agencies look for 29-year-old Othal Wallace. Police say an officer was investigating a suspicious incident when things quickly took a turn.

Police have released body cam video of the incident which shows Wallace standing up and getting out of his car as the officer repeatedly tells him to sit back down. The two then struggle before a shot is heard and the officer falls to the ground. The name of the officer has not been released at this time.

The officer is in critical condition after undergoing surgery at Halifax Hospital.

There is 100-thousand dollar reward for anyone who has information leading to the capture of Wallace. It is unknown if Wallace is still in Volusia County.

Wallace is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California license plate number 7TNX532.