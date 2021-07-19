Pediatricians group recommends everyone wear masks at schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new COVID-19 guidance for schools Monday that supports students returning to in-person learning and suggests universal masking in schools of everyone over the age of 2.

“The AAP believes that, at this point in the pandemic, given what we know about low rates of in-school transmission when proper prevention measures are used, together with the availability of effective vaccines for those age 12 years and up, that the benefits of in-person school outweigh the risks in all circumstances,” the guidance says.

One of the prevention measures the AAP recommends that all students over the age of 2 and all school staff should wear masks unless they have a medical or developmental condition that prohibits this.

The mask recommendation is primarily because a significant proportion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccination. Requiring all to wear masks will protect those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and reduce transmission and avoid the difficulty of monitoring or enforcing mask policies for only those who are not vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that vaccinated students do not have to wear masks in classrooms. Area school districts that have set policies for the new school year, starting next month, have made mask-wearing optional.

Additionally, other actions recommended by AAP include that all eligible individuals get vaccinated; that adequate and timely testing resources are available; and that strategies that are developed can be revised and adapted depending on the situation in the community.

“With the above principles in mind, the AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for school COVID-19 plans should start with a goal of keeping students safe and physically present in school,” the guidance says. “The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in 2020.”