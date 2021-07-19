Partly Cloudy icon
Florida woman killed, 17 others injured in crash on I-95 in Camden County

Staff, Associated Press

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A Florida woman was killed and 17 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-95 in Camden County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The wreck sent a semi-trailer and SUV careening through a guardrail into oncoming traffic, WMAZ-TV reported. The initial investigation found that the semi-driver lost control and traveled across the northbound lanes hitting a Volkswagen Tiguan.

A pickup truck, a Volkswagen Passat, a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Dodge Dakota were also struck, WMAZ reported.

Killed the crash was the driver of the Passat: Cheryl Enslen, 67, of Jupiter, Florida.

The 17 other victims from five vehicles were taken by ambulance and helicopter to hospitals in south Georgia and north Florida.

