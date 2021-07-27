Florida suspends concealed weapons permits for 22 charged in storming of U.S. Capitol

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Tuesday announced the suspension of 22 concealed weapons licenses held by people involved in the U.S. Capitol riot.

“I just suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 people involved in the insurrection against the United States of America instigated by Donald Trump on January 6, 2021,” Commissioner Fried said in a tweet posted from her verified account.

The tweet was accompanied by a news release announcing the license suspensions for 22 unnamed individuals who have been charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

It came the same day as the U.S. House select committee convened its first hearing to investigate what happened during the Jan. 6 violence, which resulted in several deaths including a Capitol Police officer.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism — and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried said.

As part of her role, Fried oversees the state’s licensing division, which has the authority to immediately suspend someone’s concealed weapons permit if that individual is charged with a felony or some other disqualifying offense. The agency can revoke a license upon conviction.

“Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol,” said Fried, noting that more people could see their permits suspended or revoked as additional charges and convictions are handed down.