Don’t buy fake COVID-19 vaccine cards or negative test results. Here’s why

These cards seized at a consigment facility at the port of Anchorage closely resemble the authentic Center for Disease Control certificates.

More and more places are requiring proof that you’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine or have recently tested negative before giving you access. Scammers see this as an opportunity to profit by selling fake verification tools or products, like fake vaccination cards, certificates and test results.

The Federal Trade Commission offers this advice:

Know that buying fake vaccine cards, making your own or filling in blank cards with false information is illegal and could get you fined, or even land you in jail.

Don’t share personal information with people you don’t know. Scammers will turn the tables and sell your data or use it to commit identity theft

The only legitimate way to get proof that you’re vaccinated — or that you test negative — is to GET vaccinated or to TEST negative. If you lose that proof, check with your state health department or the place you got vaccinated to find out how you might be able to get a replacement.

If you spot a fake vaccine card, report it to the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or oig.hhs.gov or file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

You can also file a report with the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Your report can make a difference. We use reports like yours to investigate, bring law enforcement cases and alert people about what frauds to be on the lookout for so they can protect themselves, their friends, and family.