Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana on same date Katrina did 16 years earlier

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2005 file photo, Rescue personnel search from victims as they traverse the New Orleans 8th Ward in the flooded city of New Orleans. Water continues to rise after the onslaught of Hurricane Katrina. Hurricane Ida looks an awful lot like Hurricane Katrina, bearing down on the same part of Louisiana on the same calendar date. But hurricane experts say there are differences in the two storms 16 years apart that may prove key and may make Ida nastier in some ways but less dangerous in others. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

Category 4 Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday -- the same calendar date, Aug. 29, as Category 3 Katrina did 16 years earlier.

In 2005, Katrina caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.

Katrina is the costliest storm in American history. Levee failures pushed Katrina’s death toll to 1,833 and its overall damage to about $176 billion in current dollars.

Meteorologists have improved forecasts and they hope that Louisiana is better prepared than in 2005 with a stronger levee system.

In a statement Sunday morning, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in part: “Ida is going to be a very serious test for our levee systems.”

EXPLAINER: Ida similar to Katrina, but stronger, smaller

Officials said Ida’s swift intensification from a few thunderstorms to a massive hurricane in just three days left no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of the city’s 390,000 residents.

″Time is not on our side,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “The city cannot issue a mandatory evacuation because we don’t have the time.”