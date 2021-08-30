Partly Cloudy icon
A look at the damage Hurricane Ida left in Louisiana

Photos, videos show rescues by boat, helicopter

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

Roads were turned into rivers and trees and power lines were snapped as Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana.

On Monday, rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility repair crews rushed in.

Video shows people being rescued in LaPlace by boat, all-terrain vehicle, helicopter and high-water vehicle. In the same area, part of Interstate 10 was completely underwater, and there were downed trees and light poles on roadways.

Before-and-after photos show a fire station parking lot just south of New Orleans being turned into a pool. Water can be seen slowly creeping up, and within an hour, the water rises several feet, reaching a door handle.

The storm wiped out power lines and poles across New Orleans.

The hurricane tore off the roof of a small hospital in Galliano, which is about 30 miles inland from where Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 storm. KPRC-TV reports there was no immediate word whether anyone at the hospital was injured.

Nearby, aerials from the U.S. Coast Guard show houses ripped apart and debris littering the ground.

The Louisiana National Guard shared a video of Black Hawk helicopters going out for search-and-rescue efforts.

