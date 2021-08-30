A look at the damage Hurricane Ida left in Louisiana

Roads were turned into rivers and trees and power lines were snapped as Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana.

On Monday, rescuers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility repair crews rushed in.

Video shows people being rescued in LaPlace by boat, all-terrain vehicle, helicopter and high-water vehicle. In the same area, part of Interstate 10 was completely underwater, and there were downed trees and light poles on roadways.

Water on I-10 at exit 209 in Laplace. pic.twitter.com/Q6oK4wmKGg — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) August 30, 2021

At the exit to LA 3188 in Laplace. DOTD crews are working their way through many trees and other debris on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/p3A6dfojSG — Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) August 30, 2021

Before-and-after photos show a fire station parking lot just south of New Orleans being turned into a pool. Water can be seen slowly creeping up, and within an hour, the water rises several feet, reaching a door handle.

Before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a 1 hour time span. #idahurricane #HurricaneIda #Hurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/9PL8V9KySA — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

The storm wiped out power lines and poles across New Orleans.

As a result of #Ida’s catastrophic intensity, major transmission lines that deliver power to NOLA are currently out of service. We know of one downed transmission line that spans the MS River. The destroyed tower withstood #Katrina. Stay informed ➡️ https://t.co/wt1ZVlZSer. pic.twitter.com/D2F4FKdVfN — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) August 30, 2021

If you have evacuated out of #NOLA, we request that you DO NOT RETURN until further notice. There is widespread debris, power remains out, and emergency services are working to respond to those still in the city. We will let you know when it is safe to come home. #Ida pic.twitter.com/r6rSzGxLX0 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 30, 2021

The hurricane tore off the roof of a small hospital in Galliano, which is about 30 miles inland from where Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 storm. KPRC-TV reports there was no immediate word whether anyone at the hospital was injured.

Nearby, aerials from the U.S. Coast Guard show houses ripped apart and debris littering the ground.

The @USCG conducted overflights Monday following the landfall of #HurricaneIda



Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damages and identify hazards.#Storm21 #USCGIda pic.twitter.com/q2FecBFgQE — USCG Heartland (@USCGHeartland) August 30, 2021

The Louisiana National Guard shared a video of Black Hawk helicopters going out for search-and-rescue efforts.

This morning UH-60 Black Hawks takeoff from Hammond Airport to begin search and rescue missions during the aftermath of from Hurricane #Ida. #ProtectWhatMatters @GOHSEP @LouisianaGov pic.twitter.com/yVaQWLX6ST — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 30, 2021