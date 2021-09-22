Adults and children can get flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Getting both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While COVID-19 shots are not yet available for children under the age of 12, pediatricians say they can get a flu shot for extra protection.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of pediatric infectious disease at UF Health Jacksonville, said it is safe for children under age 12 to get vaccinated against the flu and, once it’s available to them, also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The ability of the body to respond to the vaccine is not limited to just two vaccines,” Rathore said.

Rathore said both COVID-19 and influenza can be severe regardless of your age.

With the start of fall, cities across the country are combining flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The city of Jacksonville says they aren’t combining city-run efforts but continue to stress the importance of both vaccines and say being vaccinated against both greatly reduces your chances of being admitted to a hospital.

According to doctors, children under age 12 with the flu vaccine are less at risk of symptoms that can be confused with COVID-19.

Multiple agencies have said that it is safe for children to get both shots, and the earlier they can, the better.

Local pharmacies have already started administering flu shots. To learn more about the FluVaxJax campaign, where you can get the flu vaccine and how to get it for free, visit news4jax.com/FluVaxJax.