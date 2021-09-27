‘I will find him’: Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Reality star Duane “Dog” Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, the subject of a statewide manhunt following the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petitio.

According to the Daily Mail, the 68-year-old Chapman visited the North Port home of Laundrie’s parents on Saturday in pursuit of the couple’s fugitive son.

“I will find him,” he told the Daily Mail.

Last week, federal officials in Wyoming charged Laundrie with unauthorized use of a debit card, alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.

Petito’s death has been classified as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but it’s not clear how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered a person of interest in the case.

In an interview with Fox & Friends on Monday, Chapman said he already has over 1,000 leads.

“I would say within 48 hours, we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at,” he said.

With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings. None have panned out so far.

Chapman has given himself a six-week deadline to find Laundrie, according to the Daily Mail, and has reportedly set up a dedicated phone line — 833-TELL-DOG — for tips.

Last week, search teams found nothing of note at a vast Florida wilderness park where they spent over a week looking for Laundrie. According to Fox News, the search for Laundrie will likely be “scaled back and targeted” based on the tips.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered on Sept. 19 at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Petito at a funeral home in New York.

As the search for Laundrie continues, the FBI has asked for items that might have Laundrie’s DNA, the Laundries’ family lawyer told CNN.

“The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching and Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could,” the Laundries’ lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said to multiple news outlets.

FBI agents were back at the home of Laundrie’s parents on Sunday. At least two agents could be seen at the home, CNN reported.

Laundrie has not been seen since Sept. 14, when he left his parents’ home after telling them he planned to visit a local nature reserve to meditate. The Laundries reported their son missing three days later.