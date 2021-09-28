Green Cove Springs police chief dies of COVID-19

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Green Cove Springs Police Department on Tuesday announced that its police chief, Derek Scott Asdot, has died after a battle with COVID-19.

“The Chief will forever be remembered as a great leader, an outstanding law enforcement officer, a patriot, and an inspiration to all who knew him,” the Police Department wrote in a statement. “He will be immensely missed. We ask for our community’s support and prayers as we navigate this great loss.”

According to the Police Department, Asdot was an Army veteran who joined the Green Cove Springs Police Department in 2002. He was named chief of police in 2017. Asdot was a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Southern Police Institute and held a master’s degree from the University of Louisville.

Asdot also served as a DEA task force officer and he served as a board member on the St. Johns State River Academy law enforcement board.

“Derek Asdot is widely regarded as a progressive leader who spearheaded dynamic transformational changes at the Green Cove Springs Police Department in a short period of time,” the Department wrote.

Asdot is survived by his wife, Angie, his son, Jake, and his daughter, Ashley.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.