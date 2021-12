JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville University women’s basketball team’s away game against the University of North Carolina has been canceled due to “COVID protocols with the Dolphins’ program,” according to a post on judolphins.com.

The game, which had been scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, will not be rescheduled and is ruled a no contest.

The Dolphins’ next matchup is Dec. 29 against the University of South Florida.