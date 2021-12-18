FHP looking for vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is looking for information on a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lake City. The car involved is a white Ford sedan or small pickup.

The vehicle was travelling westbound on US 90 east of NE Moody Court when it collided with a pedestrian, at around 7 p.m. on Friday.

The unknown white Ford left the scene. A Secondary collision happened with an unknown semi and the pedestrian lying in the road. The unknown semi also left the scene.

The white Ford is missing its left sideview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290.