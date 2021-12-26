Project Roadblock: Let’s keep our roads safe this holiday season

Drunk driving killed over 10,100 people on U.S. roadways in 2019, according to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If that’s not alarming enough, consider this: that’s about 28 people each day — or one person every 52 minutes.

Statistics show that Florida and Georgia aren’t immune to the problem. Florida was third in the nation with 678 drunk driving deaths, while Georgia came in ninth with 299.

That’s why News4JAX is proud to once again support Project Roadblock. Led by the Television Bureau of Advertisers, this annual campaign is intended to make our roads safer by underscoring the dangerous and life-changing consequences of drinking and driving, and by promoting safer choices.

Now in its 18th year, Project Roadblock has proven its ability to inspire change, create impact and save lives. In fact, through continued support of Project Roadblock and in combination with other drinking and driving prevention efforts, there were 10,142 alcohol-impaired motor vehicle fatalities in 2019, which is a decrease of 29% from the 14,409 in 2004 when the project began. With your help this coming December, the road to safety continues.

Besides risking your life and those of everyone else on the road, drunk driving also carries stiff and long-term legal ramifications. A first-time DUI offender can lose their license and pay up to $10,000 in fines.

So, behave responsibly this holiday season by following these tips from the NHTSA:

Plan your ride home before going out and select a designated driver;

Do not let someone get behind the wheel you’ve seen them drinking;

No designated driver? Call a taxi, ride-share service or sober friend;

Hosting a party? Help your guests arrange safe rides home afterward;

Buckle up. Your seat belt is your best defense against drunk drivers.

Tow To Go

In Florida and Georgia, AAA offers a free service called Tow To Go over the holidays. It runs now to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. The best part is, AAA membership is not required, so you have no excuse not to use it. To call for a safe ride, dial 855-2-TOW-2-GO, and AAA will tow you and your car to a safe location within 10 miles.