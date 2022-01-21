White House sets up hotline for free COVID-19 tests

If you need help ordering your free at-home COVID-19 tests, the White House has set up a new hotline you can call.

If you have any issues ordering online, you can call the hotline. The hotline is also a way for people who don’t have internet access to still get the free tests.

The number to call is 800-232-0233.

The hotline is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until midnight, NBC News reports.

It will offer services in English, Spanish and 150 other languages.

If you would like to order tests online, you can do it at COVIDtests.gov.

The Biden administration is sending out four at-home COVID-19 tests per household for anyone who wants them. It plans to provide 1 billion free tests.