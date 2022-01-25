57º
TSA: Don’t leave COVID vaccine card at airports

Transportation Safety Administration reminds travelers to keep vaccine cards securely tucked away in bag

Stacey Readout, Assistant News Director

FILE (Joe Raedle, Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Many travelers are bringing their COVID vaccine cards through security checkpoints and leaving them behind, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

A TSA spokesperson released a photo of a stack of vaccine cards left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport within the past month.

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, said it’s an unfortunate trend across the country. Farbstein also released a photo of a handful of cards recently left at Harrisburg International Airport.

Vaccine cards are being held at the lost and found office at each airport.

TSA wants to remind travelers it does not require a COVID vaccine card to fly so please leave yours securely tucked away in your carry-on bag.

If you left your vaccine card at an airport, click here to get contact information for airport lost and found offices.

There are ways to keep a digital record of your COVID vaccine card. The CLEAR Health Pass app is one option.

If you don’t want to upload your card or ID, you can also view your vaccine records on apps for pharmacies where you received your shot. This includes CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

