TSA: Don’t leave COVID vaccine card at airports

Many travelers are bringing their COVID vaccine cards through security checkpoints and leaving them behind, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.

A TSA spokesperson released a photo of a stack of vaccine cards left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport within the past month.

JUST IN: Travelers are bringing COVID cards to @TSA checkpoints and unfortunately many are leaving them behind. These were left at @Dulles_Airport security checkpoints in just this last month. They are at our Lost & Found Office. https://t.co/mnPs9ccz15. Come back to claim yours. pic.twitter.com/S1jLgZcRkI — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 21, 2022

Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, said it’s an unfortunate trend across the country. Farbstein also released a photo of a handful of cards recently left at Harrisburg International Airport.

TRAVEL TREND: @TSA officers are noticing a new unfortunate trend at security checkpoints--travelers are bringing and leaving their COVID vaccine cards behind. TSA does not require a COVID vaccine card, so keep yours tucked safely in your carry-on bag. These were left at @FlyHIA. pic.twitter.com/puoWCVwZO7 — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 24, 2022

Vaccine cards are being held at the lost and found office at each airport.

TSA wants to remind travelers it does not require a COVID vaccine card to fly so please leave yours securely tucked away in your carry-on bag.

If you left your vaccine card at an airport, click here to get contact information for airport lost and found offices.

Ad

There are ways to keep a digital record of your COVID vaccine card. The CLEAR Health Pass app is one option.

If you don’t want to upload your card or ID, you can also view your vaccine records on apps for pharmacies where you received your shot. This includes CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.