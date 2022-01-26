Children’s nightgowns recalled due to burn hazard

Children’s nightgowns that were sold on Amazon are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC says the recalled nightgowns fail to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries.

No injuries have been reported, the CPSC says.

About 1,000 of the nightgowns were sold on Amazon from October 2020 through May 2021 for between $16 and $25. The long-sleeved, 100%-cotton nightgowns were made in three different strawberry-themed prints.

The CPSC says the recalled nightgowns should not be used.