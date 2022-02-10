Florida, other states must submit electric vehicle charging station plans to feds by this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It could be a pivotal step in modernizing America’s highways for electric vehicles.

States are getting the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded ones every 50 miles along interstate highways as part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars.

Under Transportation Department requirements, states, including Florida, must submit plans to the federal government and can begin construction by this fall if they focus first on highway routes, rather than neighborhoods and shopping centers, that can allow people to take their electric vehicles long distances. Each station would need to have at least four fast-charger ports, which enable drivers to fully recharge their vehicles in about an hour.

According to the utility company Florida Power & Light, the state of Florida ranks No. 2 in the nation for electric vehicle registration. Electric cars provide a cheaper, greener alternative to traditional gas vehicles. It’s a form of transportation that federal officials are encouraging more Americans to consider.

“America is building convenient, reliable, equitable national public charging networks, so wherever you live, you can charge an electric vehicle. It will be quick and easy, and the foundation will help build a healthy America. Automakers set the pace for electric vehicles,” said White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

The Biden administration on Thursday announced the availability of $5 billion in federal money to states over five years under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law.

Florida Department of Transportation officials tell News4JAX that they are aware of the government’s request to identify charging station locations 50 miles apart, at popular exits, rest stop and restaurants.

“It’s really exciting to see Floridians are taking EVs by storm and really adopting them,” said FPL Director of Public Fast Charge Infrastructure Anuj Chokshi.

Chokshi points out that FPL has already built five Level 2 and fast-charging stations in the Jacksonville market through a program called FPL EVolution.

Three FPL charging locations are in Lake City, another one is in Yulee and a fifth charging location is in St. Augustine. FPL is planning on building three additional charging stations in Yulee, Palatka and St. Augustine. Chokshi says FPL services a total of 16 charging sites around the state.

“To really spark adoption, you have to have infrastructure in place, so it’s important that fast charging is available to those, especially to those who don’t have charging available to them or access to them,” Chokshi said.

FPL officials didn’t speak directly to any of the proposed plans at the national level but say they too are committed to continuing building infrastructure.

Biden also has set a goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030, part of a broader effort to become zero-emissions economy-wide by 2050.

Electric vehicles amounted to less than 3% of U.S. new auto sales last year, but forecasters expect big increases in the next decade.

An Australian manufacturer of charging equipment announced it plans to build a factory in Tennessee to build these charging stations for American roads. There is a fear, however, that switching over to electric vehicles will hurt U.S. manufacturing jobs because electric vehicles are easier to build and could lead to job losses for auto manufacturers and suppliers.