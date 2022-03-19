Cardiologist breaks down risks, symptoms of holiday heart syndrome

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Overeating and drinking during St. Patrick’s Day weekend could land you in the emergency room.

Holiday heart syndrome causes abnormal heart rhythms.

Hospital Corporation of America interventional cardiologist Dr. Lyndon Box says it can happen after just one splurge.

“Even the one-time binge can be enough to tip you over and cause you have abnormal heart rhythms, especially if you combine that with other things,” Box said.

Going overboard on food & alcohol can have serious consequences on your health.

Binge drinking and eating salty foods can trigger holiday heart syndrome.

It can make you feel like your heart is beating out of your chest.

“It can actually happen at a pretty young age. Holiday heart is a condition that can come up even as young as the 20s when people overindulge in alcohol,” Box said.

According to the American Heart Association, irregular heartbeats are associated with serious complications like heart failure and stroke, both of which can cause death in worse-case scenarios.

Box says moderation is key.

“Limit the proportion size, especially with some of the high salt items like the corned beef,” Box said. “And then also try to flush the system with a fair amount of water after that.”

Taking it one drink and meal at a time with water in between can make all the difference.