CBP officers find 23 pounds of cocaine concealed in electric wheelchair at airport

More than 23 pounds of cocaine were found inside an electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a news release Friday, CBP officers said that a 22-year-old United States resident arrived tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, on a flight from the Dominican Republic and that they discovered he was using an electric wheelchair to conceal packages of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

According to CBP, a total of four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine -- with an estimated street value of $378,000 -- were found inside the wheelchair.

CBP officers said that they arrested the man, whom they identified as Alexander Lopez-Morel, and that he was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

