Warning issued after at least 13 deaths in Fisher-Price rockers reported

Parents and caregivers are warned that child rockers should never be used for sleep after at least 13 deaths in Fisher-Price rockers were reported, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday.

According to CPSC, the deaths were reported between 2009 and 2021 and involved Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

Fisher-Price has sold more than 17 million of these products worldwide since the 1990s. The company reviews and evaluates reported incidents that occurred while infants were in the products.

#Alert: CPSC and @FisherPrice are alerting consumers to at least 13 reported deaths of infants in Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers. Rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in Rockers. pic.twitter.com/xE1xeDYfli — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 14, 2022

Fisher-Price recommends consumers visit www.fisherprice.com/SafeStart for safety videos, tips, additional safety information, and the latest safety warnings for rockers and other infant products. Consumers are also encouraged to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents involving these or other infant products to CPSC at saferproducts.gov. CPSC also investigates incidents and deaths that occurred while infants were in the products.

CPSC warns that inclined products, such as rockers, for sleep, and infants should never be left unsupervised, unrestrained or with bedding material in these products.

CPSC also offers parents and caregivers these safe sleep tips:

The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard.

Use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment.

Infants should always be placed to sleep on their back. Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface, such as a crib, bassinet or play yard.

CPSC recently finalized a rule, which goes into effect on June 23, requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less.