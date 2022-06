(Jacquelyn Martin, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Anti-scaling fencing is seen outside the Supreme Court, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The United States Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

