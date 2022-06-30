AAA offering ‘Tow to Go’ over 4th of July weekend

AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the Independence Day weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – AAA will be activating its “Tow to Go” program over the Fourth of July weekend in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

The program will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, through 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. When called during that time, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free and available to both AAA members and non-members. The numbers to call are 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The service areas include Florida; Iowa; Michigan; North Dakota; Nebraska; Charlotte, North Carolina; Fort Wayne and South Bend, Indiana; and Georgia, excluding Savannah.

The Auto Club Group says this should be treated as a backup plan.

Here are some of the other “Tow to Go” guidelines:

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use “Tow to Go.” It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

“Tow to Go” may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

According to AAA, “Tow to Go” has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.