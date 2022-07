Summer dangers: Warm weather warning

Summertime is a fun time, but it can also be a dangerous time when it comes to your health. High temps, humidity, fierce storms and even our roadways make this time of year especially deadly.

From the pool to the picnics, the next few months are packed with parties. But there are some dangers you need to be aware of.

First, be sure to stay cool. Men in their 60s face a higher risk of dying from heart attacks or strokes on muggy summer evenings than any other time of the year. Researchers found that just a 2-degree rise in the average night-time temp in June and July was linked to a 5% spike in deaths.

More people die on the roads in august than any other month. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car accidents are more likely to happen on Fridays.

There are also more weather-related deaths this time of year. Lightning can strike up to 15 miles from the storm, so when you hear it, immediately move to safe shelter, according to the National Weather Service.

While you’re there, crank up the air conditioner. On average, more people die from heat than any other weather condition in the United States. Last year, 1,300 people died due to it. The first signs of heat stroke are increased sweating and muscle cramps.

So, play it cool this summer, enjoy the season and stay safe.

The heat and humidity of the summer can result in poor air quality both outdoors and indoors. The World Health Organization reports air pollution is responsible for 7 million deaths each year, contributing to lung cancers, respiratory disease, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.