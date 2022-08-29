BBB warns of sports streaming scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning sports fans to be aware of sports streaming scams.

Scammers are posting links on social media — particularly Twitter — that look like links to local school sports games, but really they are just a way to steal your information.

The social media posts promise free, live streaming and then ask you to sign up for the service with your name and email. The site will ask for a credit card number and potentially more sensitive information which is a big red flag.

As a new school year begins, the BBB is reminding you to do your research before game time.

Check with the school to see if it has streaming options available, and as News4JAX reminded you last week, do not click on any links from an unfamiliar site or any included in a text message. It also doesn’t hurt to check a social media site’s follower count. Low follower counts indicate the account likely was just started. Also, look at the content of their posts as most are nothing but tweets to stream games.

