Consumer Reports: What to buy in September

While you may be looking at Labor Day deals right now, Consumer Reports’ shopping expert says the entire month of September will be packed with sales on all kinds of items you can use in and outside of your home.

“Thanks to Labor Day sales, the first half of the month you’re going to see some great discounts on large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and refrigerators,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Refrigerator

The Whirlpool Top-Freezer Refrigerator (WRT112CZJZ) is a Consumer Reports “Best Buy” and is now on sale for $529 at Appliances Connection and Best Buy. Consumer Reports says this is a great budget refrigerator that’s one of the top performers in its tests for its size.

AC unit

And now is the perfect time to buy an air conditioner as retailers begin to offload their summer products. The Frigidaire Window AC is now $249.99 at Appliances Connection. Consumer Reports says this window-unit AC performs well for comfort and ease of use.

Chainsaw

You can tackle that leftover tree work you put off during the summer with a new chainsaw. The EGO battery-powered chainsaw is now $366.75 at Amazon.

Smartphone savings coming

Gordon says to keep your eyes and ears open for smartphone savings later this month.

“Apple typically announces their new iPhone in September, and while nothing is official just yet, signs are pointing toward that new phone being announced this month. Because of that, you can expect older model iPhones to start to drop in price at carriers and retailers alike,” she explained.

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently $1,099 at full price, but Gordon says to look for discounts and other offers as the month goes on and through the rest of the year. This is Consumer Reports’ top-rated smartphone -- with one of the longest battery life spans of all the current models it’s tested -- and it has an additional wide-angle and zoom camera.

More September deals

Consumer Reports says September is a great month to find deals on other items, as well. You can expect to find sales on grills, air purifiers, leaf blowers, wood stains, replacement windows and smart speakers.